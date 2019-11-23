BELLEVUE, Wash. — Walla Walla Community College shot 47 percent from the floor in Friday's opening Bulldog Tourney men's basketball action.
The Warriors cooled off to 38 percent Saturday.
Walla Walla won on Friday, 89-79 over Highline, but didn't shoot as well Saturday and dropped a 90-80 decision to Bellevue.
In Saturday action, the Warriors struggled in the first 20 minutes and trailed the Bulldogs 42-29 at intermission.
"We were ice cold in the first half," Warriors coach Jeff Reinland said. "We did not play well and Bellevue came out ready to go."
The Warriors re-grouped to score 51 second-half points, but the halftime deficit proved too much to overcome as Walla Walla drops to 2-1 on the season with the 90-80 loss.
"We got it (the lead) down to four at one point," Reinland said of the Warrior second half. "We just weren't tough enough on defense to get a win."
Bellevue's Trevor Richmond led the way with a game-high 29 points.
Jander Cline, a 6-5 freshman out of Vancouver, Washington, led the Warriors with a 25-point effort. Gabe Gallegos hit four treys and finished with 16 points for the Warriors. Garrett Streufert led the Warrior rebounders with a game high 11 boards and chipped in a team-high five assists.
In Friday's opener, the Warriors scored 50 points in the second half to turn a six-point halftime deficit into a 10-point 89-79 win.
"We got off to a slow start and got down 15 (in the first half)," Reinland commented. "We played a lot better in the second half. Things fell into place for us."
It was the Jake Poulton show. The Nampa, Idaho 6-0 freshman scored 33 points including knocking down eight-of-nine three point attempts.
Poulton got plenty of help from Cline. Cline came up with his first of two consecutive 20 + scoring performances. Cline led the Warrior win with 22. Gallegos added 15 to the Warrior cause. Streufert grabbed a game high nine rebounds and Poulton handed out six assists as the Warriors put up 20 assists on 34 made baskets.
"Jade (Cline) had a big weekend for us," Reinland summarized. "We are getting our post (Cline and Streufert) figured out."
The Warriors conclude Bulldog Tourney play at noon today in a battle with Chemeketa.
Bulldogs 90, Warriors 80
WWCC (80) — Ystueta 9, Poulton 8, Streufert 5, Clark, Cline 25, Wagar 6, Cox 3, Gallegos 16, Modrow, Young 4, Kern 4. Totals 29-77 12-15 80.
BELLEVUE (90) — Richmond 29, Rodde 13, Lawrence 8, Clark 11, Swain 6, Hood 13, Pressley 3, Nzapangolombi 5, Lakes 2. Totals 34-63 16-24 90.
Halftime — Bellevue 42, WWCC 29. 3-point field goals - WW 10-28 (Gallegos 4), Bell 6-13 (six players with one each). Total fouls - WW 16, Bell 17. Fouled out - Bell (Clark). Rebounds - WW 32 (Streufert 11), Bell 39 (Nzapangolombi 9). Turnovers - WW 10, Bell 11. Assists - WW 11 (Streufert 5), Bell 13 (Richmond 6).
Warriors 89, Thunderbirds 79
HIGHLINE (79) — Yockey 13, Fayson 17, Gardoski 8, Jessie 6, Hall 9, Brown 5, Ciaz 19, Menefee 2. Totals 33-70 9-12 79.
WWCC (89) — Ystueta 2, Poulton 33, Streufert 4, Gallegos 15, Young 2, Wagar 9, Cox, Modrow, Kern 2, Cline 22. Totals 34-59 9-12 89.
Halftime — Highline 45, WWCC 39. 3-pt field goals - Highline 4-15 (Yockey 2), WW 12-22 (Poulton 8). Total fouls - Highline 12, WW 11. Fouled out - Highline (Hall). Rebounds - Highline 29 (Gardoski 7), WW 28 (Streufert 9). Turnovers - Highline 12, WW 16. Assists - Highline 14 (Jessie 4), WW 20 (Poulton 6).