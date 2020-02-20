In his second season as head softball coach at Walla Walla Community College, Logan Parker's biggest task will be replacing the pitching-catching combination of Abby Giles and Ashton Buffo.
Giles, a right-hander, was a mainstay in the circle for the Warriors in 2019, pitching more than 150 innings and posting a 19-7 won-lost record. She's now pitching at Eastern Oregon University in La Grande.
"Abby was our ace and kind of a workhorse for us," Parker said of Giles. "We depended on her heavily."
Buffo was just as reliable behind the dish and when she was at it. She hit over. 400 on the season and belted five home runs.
"She hit second in our lineup and was one of our go-to hitters," Parker said of Buffo. "And she and Abby had a real good rapport between them and worked well together."
They were two of the team leaders who enabled WWCC to finish third in the Northwest Athletic Conference's East Region and fourth in the NWAC Championships during Parker's inaugural season in charge of the program. The Warriors wound up 31-16.
Giles and Buffo were two of only six sophomores Parker lost to graduation. But two of the other four, left fielder Kira Haskell and designated hitter Bryanna Carpenter, were season-long starters who will have to be replaced.
"They were both middle-of-the-order bats," Parker said. "They had five or six homers each, and we lost a lot of power in those bats."
But there's plenty of offensive potential returning in the likes of shortstop Gabby Beckstrom, second baseman Caitlin Crist, center fielder Rylee Gentner and right fielder Rhyanne Oates.
Beckstrom, batting in the No. 3 hole, led the Warriors with a .450 batting average and 12 home runs; Crist hit .370 with five homers; Gentner hit in the neighborhood of .360 with six or seven homer, Parker said; and Oates posted a .362 average with three home runs.
"Gabby was our big bat, and I expect similar numbers from her this year if not better," Parker said of Beckstrom. "Caitlin (Crist) was our leadoff hitter and gave us both power and speed, Rylee (Gentner) is a middle-of-the-lineup hitter who also runs well, and Rhyanne (Oates) has the most speed on our team and a great arm in right field."
Speed will factor in to the Warriors' offense as much as power.
Crist stole 31 bases in 2019, which ranked third in the entire NWAC. And Gentner and Oates are regarded as threats to steal anytime they're on base, Parker said.
First baseman Tommy MacDonald and utility player Khiala Rollins are two other returning starters.
"Tommy struggled offensively the first half of the season but never left first base," Parker said of MacDonald. "She's our most sound player defensively and her bat got real hot in the second half when she hit .360.
"And Rhiala is similar to Tommy," the coach said of Rollins. "Defensively she can play anywhere, and she hit just south of .400 in conference play. She has some pop in her bat and a lot of speed."
Courtney Call was WWCC's No. 2 pitcher a year ago but was limited to 40 innings pitched because of Giles' dominant season. She's ready to assume the No. 1 role this season, Parker said.
"She's going to get the bulk of our pitching this year," Parker said of Call. "She saw most of her innings in the second half last year, and she pitched a couple of big games for us in the tournament.
"She throws harder than Abby with not as much movement," the coach added of Call, who is a lefty. "And when she works her spins she can be just as effective if not more so."
Unlike last year, Parker anticipates that he will be able to spread the pitching responsibilities around. Haylee Brown out of Mountain Crest High in Wellsville, Utah, and Carter Thornton of Marsh Valley High in Downey, Idaho, are a pair of freshmen pitchers at the coach's disposal.
"Haylee has some real good stuff," Parker said of Brown. "And the same thing with Carter (Thornton), who has the versatility to play some in the infield as well.
"Abby (Giles) took that No. 1 pitching role and did great with it last year. This year we have three pitchers who could all see 100-plus inning."
Two others who are expected to play key roles are sophomores Makinley Miller and Tia Takasaki. Miller was the team's back up catcher behind Buffo in 2019 and is battling for the starting spot this year; Takasaki missed all of last season with a knee injury suffered during the volleyball season and has the inside track at third base.
"Tia is a vacuum at third base with a really good bat," Parker said of Takasaki. "Technically she has freshman eligibility, but she is way ahead of the game academically and will be out of here after this year.
"Mackinley (Miller) didn't get a lot of time last year, but she has a really good bat and will get some good catching time this year and could be a starter."
WWCC is scheduled to open its season today at Warriors Field in a non-league doubleheader against Pierce College. The first pitch is slated for 2 p.m.
Edmonds will be in town Saturday for a noon twin bill.
Unlike a year ago, the team hasn't had to deal with a snow-covered practice field the entire month of February.
"It was miserable last year," Parker said "We didn't get on our field until the first game.
"This year has been a little different. Some rain and a soggy field, but no snow. You can play on mud but not on snow."