SPOKANE — Walla Walla Community College fell to Spokane in straight sets 25-14, 25-19, 25-12, losing their Northwest Athletic Conference volleyball match here on Wednesday.
Kassie Collins and Tylar Jones each scored four kills to lead WWCC (16-15 overall, 6-6 in the East), teammate Kayla Lind dished 10 assists, and Tia Takasaki hustled after 19 digs.
WWCC finished the night still fifth in East standings, missing a chance to sneak up with fourth-place Big Bend (7-6 in the region) idle.
The Warriors will get back on the road Friday for a clash at seventh-place Blue Mountain starting at 6 p.m.