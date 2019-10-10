ONTARIO, Ore. — Walla Walla Community College’s volleyball team rallied to take a second set, evening things up with Treasure Valley in their Northwest Athletic Conference East Region volleyball match here on Wednesday.
But the Warrior comeback soon fizzled.
Treasure Valley answered with back-to-back wins, and took the match 25-19, 21-25, 25-14, 25-20.
The loss, combined with a Big Bend victory over Columbia Basin, bumped WWCC (13-13 overall, 3-4 in the East) down to fifth place in the region.
WWCC will have a shot to get back at Big Bend on Friday, when they meet in Walla Walla at the Dietrich Dome for a pivotal match starting at 6 p.m.
The Warriors look to regroup from the setback here.
Mollie Doyle finished the match with a team-high nine kills for WWCC, Hayley Bretz served their only ace, Marci Elgin dished 16 assists, and Tia Takasaki made 22 digs.