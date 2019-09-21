COUER D’ALENE — Walla Walla Community College ran into a 12-3 North Idaho volleyball team here in NWAC East volleyball action Friday.
The Cardinals lived up to their billing with a 3-0 sweep of the Warriors. North Idaho took the match with 25-18, 25-19, and 25-12 set wins over the Warriors.
The Cardinal hitters dominated at the net. Chloe Knudson with 10 kills, Hannah McPhetridge with eight kills, and Taylor Foster with eight kills led the Cardinals to 39 kills for the match.
The Warriors got eight kills from Mollie Doyle and five kills from Tylar Jones, but only managed 20 kills for the match.
Kayla Lind added 11 assists and three serving aces to the Warrior attack.
Tia Takasaki dug nine balls and Marci Elgan came up with six digs.
The Warriors, 0-2 in East action, return to the Dietrich Dome Wednesday with a 6 p.m. East Region date with Yakima Valley.