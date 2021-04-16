Walla Walla Community College’s softball team routed Spokane twice in a doubleheader here Thursday, April 15, taking the opener 10-0 and the second game 11-3.
Carter Thornton and Haylee Brown took turns in the pitching circle for WWCC (5-3 record), each turning in a complete game performance.
Thornton shut out Spokane on two hits in the first game, and she recorded four strikeouts over five innings. Brown followed with 10 strikeouts over six innings in the finale as she scattered six hits and five walks.
Meanwhile, the Warrior batting lineup unloaded on Spokane pitchers.
The first game saw Pomeroy graduate Heidi Heytvelt hit a grand slam while Sydney Godfrey crushed a three-run homer.
Jensyn Gibson also homered in the opener before finishing the day 3-for-6 all together with five runs batted in.
Joining in the WWCC hit parade, Kate Hopkins was 5-for-7 with two doubles, two RBI and three stolen bases, and Chelse Engle was 2-for-5 with an RBI.
The Warriors take another swing at the Sasquatch this weekend, with Spokane hosting a rematch Sunday.