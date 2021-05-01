Northwest Athletic Conference Eastern Region rivals Walla Walla and Blue Mountain treated volleyball fans to a pair of thrilling, three-set matches on the night of Friday, April 30, in the Dietrich Dome.
The Warriors, competing for the first time since April 6, prevailed in the first match, 25-18, 22-25, 16-14.
BMCC took the second contest 25-18, 19-25, 16-14.
Middle blocker Mollie Doyle and right-side specialist Taiylor Bybee both had 13 kills for Walla Walla. Setters Marci Elgan and Haley Shaw had 25 and 24 assists, respectively, for the Warriors. Libero Hayley Bretz had 25 digs and Elgan was next with 24 for WWCC.
"We battled," Walla Walla coach Chelsie Speer said. "It was good to see the fight and good to finally play again."
The Warriors host Treasure Valley May 8.