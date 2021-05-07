Walla Walla Community College’s softball team had 10 home runs by the end of its doubleheader against Yakima Valley here Thursday, May 6, and the Warriors took the opener 17-7 before completing the sweep with a 17-9 win in the second game.
Kate Hopkins hit three of the Warrior homers, while Pomeroy graduate Heidi Heytvelt and WWCC teammate Carter Thornton each had two.
Walla Walla (13-3 record) also got round-trippers from Walla Walla High School grad Alexis Barreras, Makayla Anderson and Gracia Guerra.
Anderson got the ball rolling in the opener, homering in the first inning with one out and nobody on for a 1-0 lead, and Hopkins promptly followed with her first homer.
“The wind was blowing out,” Warriors coach Logan Parker said. “It was crazy.”
Having now won its last 10 games, WWCC will next go to Yakima on Sunday for a rematch.