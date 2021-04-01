Walla Walla Community College and the rest of the Northwest Athletic Conference are jumping back into athletics competitions in a unique way.
The NWAC's schools are beginning games this week that include fall, winter and spring sports in a truncated season.
For the Warriors, rodeo is already underway, with WWCC's women's soccer team hosting Blue Mountain on Saturday, April 3, the basketball teams hosting Spokane and the volleyball squad going to Spokane on Tuesday, April 6, and baseball and softball joining play next week a well.
The Warriors will have some type of competition every day of the week except for Mondays, and all student-athletes will be tested for COVID-19 twice a week, 24 hours prior to a game.
All competition will end by June 4, there will be no overnight trips, and there will be no postseason play.
"It's going to be a weird schedule," WWCC athletic director Jeff Reinland said.
There will be fans in the Dietrich Dome for games, but the number of people, including players, coaches and officials, is 400.
"We're following all protocols of the NWAC and locally — wearing masks, socially distancing and limiting numbers," Reinland said.
The Warriors won't field a men's soccer team, due to a lack of players.
North Idaho, traditionally a WWCC NWAC East foe, won't be on the Warriors' basketball schedule as the school's graduation will end its athletics early, on May 19, Reinland said.
Wenatchee Valley won't have a women's soccer team, and Treasure Valley won't put a volleyball team on the court.
Despite the challenges, Reinland said the return to athletics has been welcomed by the student-athletes.
"Since they got here this spring, they've been really excited about it," he said. "It's been a good experience overall."
