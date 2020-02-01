It wasn't that Yakima Valley played bad here at the Dietrich Dome Saturday afternoon in NWAC women's basketball action, it was simply that Walla Walla Community College played better.
The Yaks shot 43 percent from the floor, but the Warriors shot 55.9 percent from the floor. The Warriors scored at least 20 in each quarter and defeated the Yaks 91-76 to remain perfect, 9-0, in East Region play. Second place Yakima dropped to 7-3 in the East.
"It was a tough league match up," Warrior coach Bobbi Hazeltine said. "Offensively, we played really well. We always score a lot when we play them, the key is to defend them, which we did enough of tonight."
The Warriors opened on a 26-16 run, but Yakima fought back to narrow the lead to 46-41 at intermission.
The Warriors had enough on this night, with a 45-point second half, to stretch the lead to the 91-76 final.
The Warriors had four in double digits. Sailor Liefke led the way with an all-around performance. Liefke tied the Yaks Jenni Johnson for game-high scorer with 23 points. Liefke, with nine rebounds, led the Warriors to a 43-17 advantage on the glass. Liefke also passed out nine of the Warriors 24 assists.
Holly Golenor became the second Warrior 20-point scorer as she tallied 20. Jessica Cheney drained three triples and finished with 19 points. DeeAnn White got into the double digit Warrior act with a 10-point performance.
"All of our starters played well," Hazeltine added. "We got good contributions from a lot of people."
The Warriors will look to keep their perfect East run going with a trip to Spokane Wednesday.
"We got two good wins this week," Hazeltine added. "We are in a lot better shape (in the East with a three-game lead) than we were at the beginning of the week. Tough two games on the road with trips to Spokane (Wednesday) and North Idaho (Saturday)."
Warriors 91, Yaks 76
YAKIMA VALLEY (76) - Rasmussen 14, Willett 1, Aleck 9, Hart 7, T. Mills 8, N. Mills, Collins, Johnson 23, Skyles 3, Lopez, Delp 11, Sinclair. Totals 26-60 18-24 76.
WALLA WALLA (91) - Golenor 20, Cortes 6, Liefke 23, Cheney 19, Craner 8, McGreevy, Cristobal, Skinner, Patchen 3, White 10, Keefe 2, Jensen. Totals 38-68 10-15 91.
YVCC;16;25;20;15;—;76
WWCC;26;20;24;21;—;91
3-point goals - Yak 6 (Rasmussen 2, Johnson 2), WW 5 (Cheney 3). Total fouls - Yak 14, WW 17. Fouled out - Yak (Hart). Technicals - Yak (Delp). Rebounds - Yak 17 (T. Mills 6), WW 43 (Liefke 9). Turnovers - Yak 4, WW 15. Assists - Yak 12 (Willett 6), WW 24 (Liefke 9).