The Walla Walla Community College women’s soccer team dominated Blue Mountain in Saturday’s Northwest Athletic Conference East Region match, winning 11-0.
From the start of the first whistle, Walla Walla took over. Taylen Wohl scored the first two goals within the first 30 minutes.
It only got worse from there for Blue Mountain.
Walla Walla was able to slip four more goals past goalkeeper Mariel Salinas-Duran by halftime. Salinas-Duran did her best to keep her team in the game by saving eight shots in the first half and five more in the second.
But Walla Walla was too much for them today.
Wohl scored her hat trick goal in the 72nd minute.
Eileen Reyna got on the scoresheet, and then added two assists.
Sariah Vaelncia racked up three assists of her own.
Walla Walla got a total of 24 shots on goal throughout the game.
Walla Walla’s goalkeeper Josey Gunter saved both shots that Blue Mountain got on target.
Walla Walla’s next game is Wednesday at Wenatchee Valley at 2 p.m.
Warrior men’s soccer team battles
Timberwolves to 1-1 draw on Saturday
The Walla Walla Community College men’s soccer team battled the Blue Mountain Timberwolves on Saturday, ending up with a 1-1 tie in Northwest Athletic Conference action.
It started off in favor of the Timberwolves with Eduardo Ramirez of Walla Walla receiving a yellow card in the eighth minute and Andres Acuna scoring the opening goal in the 11th minute.
Walla Walla received another yellow card in a first half, plagued by fouls.
Both teams combined for a total of 17 fouls, with Walla Walla whistled for 12 of them.
The second half did not immediately start off well for Walla Walla with Ramirez receiving his second yellow card of the game in the 54th minute, leaving his team with 10 players on the field for the remainder of the day.
But in the 56th minute, Quincy Castillo scored the only goal for Walla Walla to bring them even.
The rest of the game saw two more yellow cards to Walla Walla as well as one to the Timberwolves goalkeeper.
The next Walla Walla Community College men’s soccer game is at Wenatchee Valley on Wednesday, with a 4:15 p.m. kickoff.