Wenatchee Valley forward Isaac Jones and his teammate — guard Jaylen Scott — combined for 59 points Tuesday night, April 27, as the visiting Knights rode to a 104-73 victory over Walla Walla Community College in Northwest Athletic Conference Eastern Region men's basketball action in the Dietrich Dome.
Jones scored 31 points and Scott added 28 for the visitors, who led from start to finish.
"It is what it is," WWCC coach Jeff Reinland said. "We seemed intimidated. We got beat by a better team.
"We didn't do a good job on (Scott)," he said. "We didn't get it done."
Dakota Moore drained the game's first field goal — a 3-point shot — 31 seconds after the opening tip.
Wenatchee led 52-36 at halftime.
Walla Walla's Jake Poulton tallied a game-high 33 points. Kolby Modrow and Jander Cline scored 12 points apiece for Walla Walla.
Cline achieved his double-figure total despite foul difficulty throughout the contest.
"Jander is a heck of a player, but he had a tough time scoring over their bigs," Reinland said. "We had to play better offensively."
The Warriors play at Yakima Valley on Friday.