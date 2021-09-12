Walla Walla Community College's men's soccer team rallied from a pair of one-goal deficits Sunday afternoon, Sept. 12, during its Northwest Athletic Conference East Division match with visiting Wenatchee Valley.
But the Knights tallied twice in the second half and left the Tausick Way pitch with a 4-2 triumph.
Sunday's setback was the Warriors' second in three matches this season. WWCC now stands at 1-2.
Wenatchee midfielder Gio Miranda proved to be a boil on the home team's neck in half one. He toed the day's first goal just 53 seconds after the opening whistle and found the mark again in the 26th minute.
Both efforts commenced from the periphery of the 18-yard box.
Antonio Rossi produced Walla Walla's first equalizer at the 10:45 mark off an assist by Brian Martinez.
Angel Medrano, assisted by Erick Perez, knotted the score at 2-2 in minute 31.
The Knights took the lead for keeps on a Jose Camarillo penalty kick in the 65th minute, and teammate Victor Andrade contributed an insurance boot 10 minutes later.
"We're still learning how to do the little things right," said WWCC coach Casey Collins, who has 20 freshmen on his 23-player roster. "We did some good things, but we need to be better defensively and have more energy at the start and throughout the game."
Walla Walla plays at Blue Mountain on Wednesday.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.