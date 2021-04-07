SPOKANE — Walla Walla Community College's volleyball team defeated Spokane in two matches here on Tuesday, April 6.
The Warriors beat the Sasquatch, 23-25, 25-19, 18-16, in the opening match, and 25-18, 23-25, 15-12, in the nightcap.
The teams are playing best of three matches instead of best of five this season.
Walla Walla freshman right side Taiylor Bybee led the Warriors with 17 kills, freshman outside Brooklynn Dribnak had 13 kills, four blocks and 16 digs, sophomore setter Marci Elgan had 28 assists and 20 digs, freshman setter Haley Shaw had 18 assists and 10 digs, and sophomore libero Hayley Bretz had 29 digs.
The Warriors next host Big Bend at 5 p.m. on Friday, April 9.
