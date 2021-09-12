Walla Walla Community College's volleyball team hosted an NWAC Crossover over the weekend, and the Warriors ended up winning the tournament on their home court in the Dietrich Dome.
On Friday, Sept. 10, WWCC defeated Clark, 25-16, 25-15, 25-22, and Olympic, 25-11, 25-5, 25-12.
On Saturday, the Warriors downed Tacoma, 17-25, 25-19, 25-18, 25-19, and then Spokane in the championship match, 25-17, 25-22, 25-14.
Most Valuable Player of the crossover was WWCC sophomore setter Marci Elgan, with Warrior teammates Hayley Bretz, a sophomore libero, and Gracie Dines, a freshman outside hitter, earning all-tournament first-team honors.
Second team went to WWCC sophomore middle Mollie Doyle.
"We had a great tournament," Warrior coach Chelsie Speer said. "This team is one of the greatest group of girls I've coached in my 13 years of being a college head coach. I'm proud of what they represent on and off the court."
Walla Walla next goes to Wenatchee on Wednesday.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.