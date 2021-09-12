Walla Walla Community College's volleyball team hosted an NWAC Crossover over the weekend, and the Warriors ended up winning the tournament on their home court in the Dietrich Dome.

On Friday, Sept. 10, WWCC defeated Clark, 25-16, 25-15, 25-22, and Olympic, 25-11, 25-5, 25-12.

On Saturday, the Warriors downed Tacoma, 17-25, 25-19, 25-18, 25-19, and then Spokane in the championship match, 25-17, 25-22, 25-14.

Most Valuable Player of the crossover was WWCC sophomore setter Marci Elgan, with Warrior teammates Hayley Bretz, a sophomore libero, and Gracie Dines, a freshman outside hitter, earning all-tournament first-team honors.

Second team went to WWCC sophomore middle Mollie Doyle.

"We had a great tournament," Warrior coach Chelsie Speer said. "This team is one of the greatest group of girls I've coached in my 13 years of being a college head coach. I'm proud of what they represent on and off the court."

Walla Walla next goes to Wenatchee on Wednesday.

Tags

Load comments