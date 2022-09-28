COEUR d'ALENE — Walla Walla Community College's volleyball team began a three-match week against Northwest Athletic Conference Eastern Region opponents with a 25-15, 25-22, 25-14 loss to North Idaho on Tuesday, Sept. 27.
Eden Schilder led the Warriors with eight kills and teammate Haley Shaw set 19 assists.
Walla Walla experienced its share of self-inflicted wounds during the match to the tune of 26 hitting errors and nine miscues from the service line.
Walla Walla, now 1-3 in the East and 3-10 overall, plays at Columbia Basin on Friday before hosting Spokane on Saturday.
