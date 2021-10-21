SPOKANE — The unranked Walla Walla Community College volleyball team pulled into a three-way tie for first place in the Northwest Athletic Conference East with a three-set victory over No. 5-ranked Spokane here on Wednesday, Oct. 20.
The Warriors (16-3 overall, 9-2 in NWAC East play) downed the Sasquatch, 25-22, 25-20, 25-22, to move into a tie with Spokane and Columbia Basin atop the region.
Walla Walla hosts Columbia Basin on Wednesday, Oct. 27.
For WWCC, Haley Shaw had 22 settings assists and nine digs against Spokane.
“Scored a ton of points when she was setting," Warrior interim head coach Rylie Engelson said. "Ran the offense great. Increased the lead every time she was in the match.”
Marci Clayton came up with 12 setting assists, 10 digs and seven kills.
“Displayed high skill in all six rotations," Engelson said of Clayton. "We can always count on her when we need a crucial point.”
Gracie Dines smacked nine kills and had six digs.
“Aggressive net play," Engelson said of Dines. "Huge contributions to tonight’s success.”
Hayley Bretz, an "anchor in the back row," her coach said, had 14 digs, and Sydney Wilson recorded 12 digs.
“Amazing contributions for a three-rotation player,” Engelson said.
"Steady, reliable" Mollie Doyle had seven kills and two blocks, Olivia Tolman "played out of her mind. Stepped up at critical times" with seven kills.
Taiylor Bybee had five kills, and Brooklynn Dribnak smacked six kills, and had two blocks and two digs.
“Spokane is a great team — one of the best defensively in the NWAC," Engelson said. "This team has fought through adversity to get this huge win. We are now in position to win the Eastern Region title.”
