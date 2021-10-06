Treasure Valley improved its score in each set of a Northwest Athletic Conference (NWAC) East Region volleyball match at Walla Walla Community College on Wednesday, Oct. 5, but the Warriors swept the Chukars in three sets.

Walla Walla won 25-14, 25-19, 25-23.

Haley Shaw had 17 aces and six digs for the Warriors, and Marci Clayton had 16 aces and six digs.

Hayley Bretz led WWCC with 10 digs, while Gracie Dines had seven digs and nine kills.

The Warriors improved to 5-2, tied with Columbia Basin for second in the NWAC East standing behind Spokane (6-1). They host Big Bend on Friday.

