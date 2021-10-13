PENDLETON — Walla Walla Community College's volleyball team picked up a three-set Northwest Athletic Conference East victory over Blue Mountain here on Wednesday, Oct. 13.

The Warriors improved to 7-2 in NWAC East play, 14-3 overall, with the 25-21, 25-17, 25-14 win.

Taiylor Bybee and Olivia Tolman led WWCC with six kills apiece, and Bybee also had three blocks.

Marci Clayton had 15 assists and seven digs, while Hayley Bretz had five and 11, respectively, and Sydney Wilson and eight digs.

Walla Walla next hosts Wenatchee Valley on Friday.

