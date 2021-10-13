PENDLETON — Walla Walla Community College's volleyball team picked up a three-set Northwest Athletic Conference East victory over Blue Mountain here on Wednesday, Oct. 13.
The Warriors improved to 7-2 in NWAC East play, 14-3 overall, with the 25-21, 25-17, 25-14 win.
Taiylor Bybee and Olivia Tolman led WWCC with six kills apiece, and Bybee also had three blocks.
Marci Clayton had 15 assists and seven digs, while Hayley Bretz had five and 11, respectively, and Sydney Wilson and eight digs.
Walla Walla next hosts Wenatchee Valley on Friday.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.