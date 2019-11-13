Walla Walla Community College hosted Columbia Basin on Wednesday in their final NWAC East Region regular-season match, with the Warriors sweeping aside the Hawks, 25-14, 25-19, 25-10.
The four WWCC sophomores on the roster led the Warriors to victory, and with a 10-6 NWAC East record they secure the fourth and final berth into the NWAC Volleyball Championships beginning next Thursday in Tacoma.
"All four sophomores are doing a great job keeping us together through a journey that's been a little bit more challenging," WWCC head coach Chelsie Speers said. "They are pushing through and playing well when we need to be playing well."
On Wednesday night in the Dietrich Dome, Walla Walla pulled ahead in the first set after a tight start.
The Warriors created a comfortable lead that Columbia Basin chopped down to 18-14, before WWCC went on a seven-point run to claim the first set.
The Hawks stayed right on Walla Walla's heels for the first half of the second set, but the Warriors eventually pulled away for the 25-19 victory.
And WWCC started the third set hot, claiming the first six points, and Columbia Basin couldn't get closer than eight points the rest of the way as the Warriors cruised to the win.
Tia Takasaki and Mollie Doyle led the way for the Warriors.
Takasaki had a game-high 17 digs, while Doyle claimed 15 kills.
Walla Walla were very clean on the offensive side of the ball, only getting four errors in the match.
The Warriors take a four-match win streak to the NWAC Championships at the Greater Tacoma Convention Center beginning next Thursday. The four-day tournament's bracket had not been completed as of presstime.