SPOKANE — Top-ranked and No. 2 seed Walla Walla Community College split a pair of games Thursday, May 19, during the opening session of the Northwest Athletic Conference Softball Tournament at the Dwight Merkel Sports Complex.
The Warriors won and lost in walk-off fashion on Thursday.
Rylie Bennett hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift WWCC to a 14-12, opening-round victory over Centralia.
Walla Walla rallied late in its next game against Clackamas. The Warriors trailed the Cougars 3-0, but scored once in both the fifth and sixth innings, and twice in the seventh to take a 4-3 lead.
Clackamas tied the game in the last of the seventh and scored twice in the eighth inning for a 6-4 triumph.
WWCC, now 43-3, will play an elimination game at 10 a.m. Friday against Douglas.
Bennett's home run versus Centralia capped a solid offensive performance. She went 4-for-4 with four runs scored and three runs batted in.
Kate Hopkins went 2-for-4 and tallied twice for Walla Walla. Drew Hashimoto was 2-for-3, scored two runs, and drove in two for the Warriors.
Emily Henard, like Hopkins and Hashimoto, had two hits for WWCC.
Hopkins got Walla Walla on the board against Clackamas with a fifth-inning single.
Bailee Noland hit her NWAC-best 27th home run in the sixth inning and knocked a game-tying single in the seventh.
Haylee Brown broke a 3-3 tie in the seventh inning with a single before the Cougars rallied to seize the contest.
