Walla Walla Community College and visiting Blue Mountain divided a Northwest Athletic Conference Eastern Region baseball doubleheader Sunday afternoon, May 23, at Warrior Field.
The Timberwolves eked out a 4-3 victory in the opener and WWCC stormed back to win the nightcap, 15-5.
Blue Mountain designated hitter Emilio Davila broke a scoreless tie in the fourth inning of game one with a three-run home run off Warrior starter and hard-luck loser Dalton Jones.
The Timberwolves added a run in the sixth before Walla Walla scored a run in the home half of the frame on a Drew Stensrud sacrifice fly.
Hayden Thompson hit a two-run homer in the seventh for WWCC to produce the final tallies of the contest.
The Warriors scored six times in the first inning of game two and five more times in the fourth.
Walla Walla had big blows aplenty in the second game. Gino Bellantoni had a two-run double and a sacrifice fly for the Warriors. Kialer Howell blasted a three-run home run in the fourth inning and Ryne Byus hit a two-run single in the fifth.
Sinjun Johnson ended the game by way of the mercy rule with a bases-loaded single in the seventh inning.
“We had a good response after a game that could have gone either way,” WWCC coach Justin Speer said.
Sunday’s twin bill was the last at Warrior Field for WWCC sophomores Johnson, Taye Hubbard-Wilson, Nic Elkins, Kyren Morris, and Mike Ouwehand.
Walla Walla plays at Wenatchee on Thursday.