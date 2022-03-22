MOSES LAKE — Walla Walla Community College's softball team took a pair of games over Big Bend here on Tuesday, March 22, 16-8 and 8-0.
Full results from the opener were not available, but in the nightcap the Warriors plated five second-inning runs, added two more in the third and another in the fourth.
Walla Walla outhit the Vikings 11-2 in that game.
Haylee Brown went the entire five innings in the circle for the Warriors in the nightcamp, striking out five.
Brown was also joined by Maddie McKay and Makayia Anderson with two hits each, while Heidi Hetvelt had four RBI.
The Warriors next host North Idaho on Friday before Spokane comes to town on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.