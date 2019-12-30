OREGON CITY, Ore. — Walla Walla finally solved the rims at Randall Hall here Sunday and in the process snapped a four-game losing streak.
The Warriors fired away at a 49 percent clip from the field overall and sank 44 percent from beyond the 3-point arc to defeat Centralia 102-74 during the second day of the Clackamas Holiday Tournament that will conclude the non-league portion of WWCC's 2019-20 men's basketball schedule.
The Warriors, now 5-6 on the year, took on South Puget Sound here this morning to finish up the tournament and will launch their Northwest Athletic Conference East Region campaign at home in the Dietrich Dome Thursday against Spokane.
South Puget Sound, which opened tourney play Saturday with an 83-63 loss to host Clackamas, defeated Yakima 79-74 Sunday to stay alive in the tournament and set the stage for today's game against WWCC. The Clippers are 8-3 on the season.
The Warriors began the tourney Saturday with an 87-78 loss to Linn-Benton, their fourth loss in as many games and all of them played at Randall Hall. WWCC went 0-3 in mid-December in an NWAC crossover tourney at Clackamas.
Shooting was WWCC's primary nemesis in the four-game skid.
The Warriors shot a respectable 47 percent from the field and 45 percent from 3-point distance in an 86-77 loss to Lower Columbia on Dec. 18. But they tailed off to 42 percent from the field and 34 percent from downtown the following day in an 80-65 loss to Skagit Valley, and they continued to struggle with their touch in losses to Clackamas and Linn-Benton.
"I don't know what it is, but we haven't shot the ball well over here," WWCC coach Jeff Reinland said. "The basket is 10 feet high and the court is the same size. We just haven't shot it well."
Freshmen Ystueta and Jake Poulton led WWCC's shooting resurgence.
Ystueta was 8-for-13 from the field and made six of his nine 3-point attempts for 22 points. Poulton scored a game-high 26 points on 8-for-18 shooting over all and 5-for-14 from 3-point distance.
Three other Warriors were in also double figures.
Freshman Jander Cline was 6-for-9 from the field and scored 14 points. Freshman Kolby Morrow was perfect from the field — 4-for-4 overall including three 3-pointers — for an 11-point game off the bench. And Gabe Gallegos, yet another freshman, chipped in with 10 points.
"Ystueta had a good game, played well and hard," Reinland said. "Poulton and Gallegos did as well, although Jake's not shooting the ball like he can. I'm hoping this game gives him some confidence.
"And Kolby Modrow stepped up and had a really good second half."
Modrow got his chance to contribute partly because starting freshman wing Garrett Streufert was limited to seven scoreless minutes on the floor because of an ankle injury.
"Garrett is nursing a sprained ankle," Reinland said of Streufert. "So we sat him most of the game."
Gallegos snagged nine rebound and Poulton eight as the Warriors held a 47-40 advantage on the glass. Poulton also dished out a game-high 12 assists.
Tyler Meadows, a 6-foot-2 sophomore, led the Trailblazers with 24 points off the bench. Jerry Boston and Elijah Hoover were Centralia's only other double-figure scorers with 16 and 11 points, respectively.
Tyler Ashmore pulled down nine rebounds for the Trailblazers and he and Boston finished with four assists each.
In other tournament games here Sunday, Skagit Valley defeated Linn-Benton 84-62 and the host Cougars downed Edmonds 106-77. Linn-Benton faces Edmonds in the third-place game at 1 p.m. before Skagit Valley and Clackamas square off in a battle of unbeaten teams in the championship game.
Skagit Valley takes a 13-0 record into the showdown while Clackamas is 11-0.