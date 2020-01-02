A 13-4 Walla Walla Community College run to open the second half decided this one Thursday at the Dietrich Dome in season-opening NWAC East women’s basketball action.
The Warriors went on to win the third period, 23-12, and coasted home with a 63-43 win over Spokane.
“We had a lot of time to prepare,” Warriors coach Bobbi Hazeltine said of her team’s layoff since a 82-40 victory over Shoreline on Dec. 17. “The preparation showed tonight. We had a good game plan that we executed. We played really good defense to hold them to 43.”
Dakota Patchen came off the Warrior bench to connect on two triples on her way to an eight-point first quarter. She sparked WWCC to a 21-12 lead after one.
Holly Golenor took over in the second. Golenor scored eight and the Warriors stretched the lead to 34-22 at intermission.
“it was what we thought they would be,” Warrior sophomore point guard Sailor Liefke said. “We executed well, but didn’t run well in the first half. I didn’t look for my shot, which is unusual for me, but we were doing well.”
With Golenor scoring five, Liefke adding four, and a bucket each from Jessica Cheney and DeeAnn White, the Warriors went on a 13-4 run over the first four minutes of the third quarter to open up an insurmountable 47-26 lead.
“Spokane likes a more deliberate style, and doesn’t like to run,” Hazeltine said. “We talked about run, run, run at half. We wanted to run the floor more than we did in the first half. Our bigs run the floor well and we got some easy baskets.”
Liefke went off for 10 in the third, and the Warriors took a 57-34 lead to the fourth.
“We all run the floor,” Liefke said. “Our post players run, rebound and score, and we look for our posts.”
Liefke scored the only six points, on two treys, for the Warriors in the fourth, but the Walla Walla defense did not allow the Sasquatch to take advantage. The Warriors limited the Sasquatch to nine points and opened NWAC East Region play with the 20-point win.
Liefke led the Warriors with 21 points, 16 of those coming in the second 20 minutes.
“The second half, I just let the game come more naturally,” Liefke said of her second-half scoring.
Golenor chipped in 15 and Patchen scored 11 first-half points.
“We have to work on finishing,” Hazeltine summarized. “We stop playing when we think we are fouled.
“Sailor has been great all year, and Holly runs the floor as well as any post we have ever had.”
The Warriors, 12-1 overall, 1-0 in East action, travel to Yakima on Saturday.
“Yakima will be a different challenge,” Hazeltine added. “They will get in your face.”
Warriors 63, Sasquatch 43
SPOKANE (43) — Young 9, Wilson 5, Ostrowski 7, Adams 7, Risinger 8, Lange, Grier, Anderson, Ivins, Cook, Crum 7, Pernell. Totals 18 5-11 43.
WALLA WALLA (63) — Golenor 15, Cortes, Liefke 21, Cheney 4, Craner, McGreevy, Cristobal, Skinner, Patchen 11, White 6, Keefe 6. Totals 27 3-6 63.
Spokane 12 10 12 9 — 43
WWCC 21 13 23 6 — 63
3-point goals — Spo 2 (Ostrowski, Adams), WWCC 6 (Patchen 3, Liefke 3). Total fouls — Spo 14, WWCC 12. Fouled out — none. Technicals — none. Rebounds — Spo 30 (Wilson 5, Ivins 5), WWCC 38 (Cheney 7). Turnovers — Spo 15, WWCC 12. Assists — Spo 7 (Young 3), WWCC 16 (Cortes 3, Liefke 3, Cheney 3, White 3).