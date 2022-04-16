ONTARIO — Walla Walla Community College kept its unblemished Northwest Athletic Conference Eastern Region-best record intact after sweeping a league doubleheader from Treasure Valley on Friday, April 15.
The Warriors improved to 12-0 in the East and 22-2 overall after 17-11 and 11-3 triumphs.
Fourteen of WWCC's 20 hits in the opener came from its 1-through-6 hitters. The top two in the order, Rylie Bennett and Kate Hopkins, had three hits apiece and scored an equal number of times.
Makayla Anderson, Bailee Noland, Emily Henard, and Macie Plischke had two hits apiece for Walla Walla.
Henard hit a pair of home runs — two of 10 extra-base hits the Warriors had in game one. She belted a three-run homer in the fourth inning and a two-run blast in the sixth.
Drew Hashimoto (solo in the fourth), Anderson (three-run bomb in the sixth), and Hailee Brown (three-run jack in the seventh) socked one round tripper apiece for WWCC.
Walla Walla spotted the Chukars a 3-0, first-inning lead in the nightcap before claiming a five-inning, mercy-rule victory.
The Warriors scored four times in the second inning, once in the third, four in the fourth, and two runs in the fifth.
Walla Walla banged out 14 hits including three more home runs in game two. Hashimoto had three hits while Anderson, Henard, Gracie Guerra and Maddie McKay collected two apiece. Noland, Guerra, and McKay all went deep in the second game.
Noland, after a rough beginning in the circle, shut out Treasure Valley on two hits over the final 4 1/3 innings.
