LONGVIEW, Wash. — The Walla Walla Community College women’s soccer tandem of Taylen Wohl and Jessica Maher continued to pace Northwest Athletic Conference scorers as seven different Warriors tallied goals in an 8-0 rout of Lower Columbia here on Wednesday.
Maher scored twice, giving her five on the season, second only to Wohl, who netted her NWAC-leading sixth.
The Warriors (5-0 record) also took goals from Wa-Hi graduate Lorena Ramirez, Caitlin Crist, Erin Leseberg, Lyndsey Ellingsen and Aubree Skone.
Meanwhile, WWCC goalie Josey Gunter denied the only attempt by Lower Columbia.
Crist fed Maher for the game’s first goal, putting the Warriors on top in the 14th minute.
WWCC soon began to pull away with Leseberg and Ellingsen each scoring unassisted, and then shortly before halftime, Brielle Schneider helped Ramirez to her third goal of the season and a 4-0 lead.
The 58th minute saw Fani Cossio lead Wohl to her goal, and before regulation could finish, WWCC would tack on unassisted scores from Crist, Maher and Skone.
Having started this year with five straight wins, the Warriors have a week to rest before battling fellow East Region teams the rest of the season.
Next, WWCC will host Treasure Valley this Wednesday beginning at 2 p.m.