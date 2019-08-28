SHORELINE, Wash. — Walla Walla Community College’s volleyball team won both its matches, defeating both Olympic and Shoreline in a Northwest Athletic Conference tri-meet here on Tuesday.
First, the Warriors finished off Olympic in straight sets, 25-22, 25-14 and 25-18.
Tylar Jones led WWCC with 11 kills, and teammate Leigha Peebles had nine while Marci Elgan dished 26 assists, Olivia Tolman had five blocks, and Tia Takasaki made 15 digs.
The Warriors then came from behind host Shoreline to claim another victory.
Up against the Dolphins for the second time in less than a week — WWCC swept their two-set bout on Sunday at the season-opener NWAC Showcase in Springfield, Ore. — the Warriors started their best-of-five rematch with a 25-17 setback.
But the Warriors then rallied for 25-20, 25-22 and 25-14 wins in succession to come away victorious.
Jones and Peebles each finished the nightcap with 10 kills, Elgan had another 17 assists as Kayla Lind added 15, Tolman made three blocks, and Takasaki hustled after 14 more digs.
“It was great to get two more wins on the road,” Warriors coach Chelsie Speer said. “And it was nice to see some big improvements from the previous weekend.”
The Warriors are back in action today at Edmonds, taking on the host Tritons at 3 p.m. and then Skagit Valley at 5 p.m.