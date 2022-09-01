Outside hitter Eden Schilder had 17 kills to help lead Walla Walla Community College to a three-sets-to-two victory over Bellevue in a Northwest Athletic Conference volleyball match on Wednesday, Aug. 31, in the Dietrich Dome.
Sydney Wilson had 20 digs, Haley Shaw set 46 assists, and Maeve Thompson contributed three blocks as the Warriors improved to 2-3 on the season after taking their home debut — a match that took two hours and five minutes to complete. They snapped the Bulldogs' three-match winning streak in the process.
Bellevue is now 4-3 overall.
"We're hoping to get better in the gym every day," WWCC coach Brooke Kaawa said. "We don't want to back track."
Walla Walla took Wednesday's opening game 25-22 before dropping sets two and three by 25-21 and 25-22 counts, respectively.
The Warriors kept hope alive by winning game four in convincing fashion, 25-16, and took a 9-3 lead in set five.
Bellevue rallied from behind to edge in front, but WWCC regained its poise and outlasted the Bulldogs in the end.
"We faced a lot of adversity, but the match was consistent," Kaawa said. "We needed to execute a little faster in game five."
Walla Walla opens NWAC Eastern Region play at Treasure Valley on Sept. 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.