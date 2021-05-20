Walla Walla Community College’s softball team wrapped up its season with a doubleheader split here Wednesday, May 19, as the Warriors won the opener 10-8 before falling to Big Bend 7-3 in the finale.
Kate Hopkins finished the day 6-for-8 with a home run in each game for WWCC (19-7 record).
She also doubled, totaling four runs batted in.
The Warriors also had Chelsie Engle going 4-for-7 with a homer, Gracie Guerra 3-for-6 with a homer.
Walla Walla came out strong in the opener, mounting an 8-3 lead through the first four innings with Makayla Anderson hitting her homer as she went 3-for-4.
A late Big Bend rally fell short after trimming the WWCC lead down to 10-8, but the Vikings came back to take the second game despite a pair of Warriors homers by Haylee Brown and Hopkins in the last inning.