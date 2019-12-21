OREGON CITY, Ore. — Walla Walla coach Jeff Reinland anticipated a difficult time here during his team's slog through a Northwest Athletic Conference men's crossover basketball tournament at Clackamas Community College.
So he wasn't entirely surprised late Friday afternoon when his Warriors left town with a three-game losing streak and a 4-5 season record, the last three setbacks suffered at Randall Hall on the Clackamas campus vs. three of the top teams in the NWAC.
"We knew we were in trouble going in against the No. 2, 3 and 4 teams in the NWAC," Reinland said following Friday's 91-71 defeat at the hands of the host Cougars in the final game of the crossover competition.
"The three teams we played had just one loss amongst them coming into the tournament," Reinland added. "Everybody we have played so far is good. There is just a lot of talent out there."
Friday's victory over Walla Walla boosted Clackamas' season record to 9-0. Skagit Valley, which defeated the Warriors 80-65 on Thursday, took down Blue Mountain 88-62 Friday to improve to 11-0 on the season.
WWCC began tournament play Wednesday with an 86-77 loss to Lower Columbia. The Red Devils lost both of their subsequent crossover games — to Clackamas 84-73 Thursday and to Southwest Oregon 105-102 Friday — but still emerged from the tournament with an 11-3 record.
"I thought we played really well against Lower Columbia but we were never in command of the game," Reinland said. "And the next day against Skagit it was the same kind of thing, we were down six or seven at the half but just couldn't shoot the ball well enough."
After shooting 47.6 percent from the field and making 10-of-22 3-point shots against the Red Devils, the Warriors fell off to to 41.9 percent overall and hit 10-of-29 3-pointers against Skagit Valley.
Then, against Clackamas on Friday, Walla Walla was a dismal 26-for-81 (32.1 percent) from the field and was 11-for-40 (27.5 percent) from downtown.
"We got really good looks and just didn't make them," Reinland said of the Clackamas game. "I think the guys are just pressing a little bit."
"We've got a lot of freshmen who still don't understand how tough this league is, but we're finding out. You have to play well and play hard and play every possession."
Freshman guard Faust Ystueta led WWCC in scoring Friday with 17 points, but he made just 7-of-16 shots overall and was 3-for-9 from 3-point distance. Gabe Gallegos, another freshman guard, had 14 points on 4-for-16 shooting overall, and he was 0-for-8 from beyond the arc.
Freshmen Jake Poulton and Garrett Streufert added 11 points each. They were a combined 8-for-24 from the field and 6-for-14 on 3-point attempts. Streufert sank three of his four 3-point shots.
On the defensive end, WWCC had no answer for the Cougars' Robert Ford, a 6-0 sophomore point guard who drilled 14 field goals in 22 attempts, was 7-for-11 from downtown and finished with 39 points. Ford also led his team in rebounds with 10 and narrowly missed a triple-double by dishing out nine assists.
The Warriors were outrebounded in the game 49-45, with Gallegos leading the way for WWCC with 10 rebounds. Poulton was credited with nine assists.
WWCC trailed by just four points, 40-36, at the intermission. But the Cougars overwhelmed the Warriors 51-35 in a decisive second half.
"Clackamas is the best team I've seen," Reinland said of the Cougars. "They're ranked No. 2 in the NWAC, maybe No. 1 by now."
The Warriors could get another look at the Cougars this coming weekend as one of the eight teams participating in the annual Clackamas Holiday Tournament that begins here Saturday. The Warriors will be matched against Linn-Benton in the first round and will face either Skagit Valley or Centralia in Sunday's second round.
"This tournament isn't quite as stacked as the tournament we were just in," Reinland said. "That said, there's a good chance we will play Skagit Valley and Clackamas again. So it doesn't get any easier."