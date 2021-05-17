PASCO — Walla Walla Community College dropped a pair of softball games to Columbia Basin here on Sunday, May 16, 10-2 and 13-8.
Columbia Basin took control of the opener early, opening up a 6-1 lead, added three more runs in the fourth and rolled to the win.
Chelsie Engle led WWCC with three hits in the game.
The Warriors opened up an early 2-0 lead over the Hawks in the nightcap, before Columbia Basin's bats scored three runs in both the second and third innings for a 6-3 lead.
Walla Walla tied it up with a three-run fourth, but the Hawks scored four in the bottom of the fourth and three more in the fifth for a lead they never gave up.
Jensyn Gibson, Kate Hopkins and Alexis Barreras all had three hits for the Warriors in the game.
Walla Walla hosts its final twin bill of the season against Big Bend at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 19.