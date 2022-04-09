ONTARIO — Homestanding Treasure Valley built a 6-1 lead after two innings, but had to rally from a 10-6 deficit to post a 13-12, 10-inning victory over Walla Walla Community College in the first game of a Northwest Athletic Conference Eastern Region doubleheader on Saturday, April 9.
The Chuckars tallied eight times in the bottom of the seventh inning of game two on their way to completing the sweep with a 9-5 triumph.
Treasure Valley scored three times in the eighth inning, twice more in the ninth, and two times in the 10th of game one.
Chad Redinger, Koby Holt, and Davis Carr led the Warriors with three hits apiece. One of Carr’s safeties was a second-inning home run.
Hayden Thompson had team highs of three runs scored and an equal number of runs batted in for WWCC. Thompson and Christian Dill had two hits each for Walla Walla.
Warrior starting pitcher Jon Stauffer put the visitors in position to take game two with six solid innings in which he allowed just one run and eight hits. Stauffer walked two and struck out seven before Treasure Valley rallied against the WWCC bullpen.
Thompson, Logan Meyer, and Jaret Taylor had two hits apiece for Walla Walla in the nightcap.
The Warriors, 1-7 in the East and 3-19 overall, play a league twin bill Wednesday at Yakima Valley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.