Top-ranked and Northwest Athletic Conference Eastern Region champion Walla Walla Community College rallied from a 7-1, second-inning deficit Saturday, May 14, and pounded Blue Mountain, 16-8, in the first game of a league doubleheader at Warrior Field.
The Warriors completed a perfect 32-and-0 march through the league with a 14-4 victory in game two.
Walla Walla takes a 42-2 overall record into the NWAC Championships next weekend in Spokane.
Kate Hopkins hit a first-inning single that brought home Walla Walla's initial run of the day.
The Warriors scored eight times in the second inning. Rylie Bennett started the scoring with a two-run knock and Makayia Anderson was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
A passed ball scored the third run, Emily Henard tied the game with a two-RBI double, and Haylee Brown smashed a two-run homer.
Hopkins upped the WWCC lead to four, 11-7, with a two-run single in the third.
Brown led off the Walla Walla fourth with a home run, Drew Hashimoto slashed a two-RBI two-bagger, Bennett singled for a run, and Hopkins doubled for the game's final tally.
The Warriors rocked and socked the Timberwolves at the outset of game two.
Hopkins commenced the scoring in an eight-run first inning with an RBI double, Anderson hit a two-run homer, Chelsie Engle contributed a two-run single, and Heidi Heytvelt ripped a three-run, tape-measure special.
Heytvelt unloaded another three-run dinger in the second that put the Warriors in front 11-1.
Walla Walla scored a run in the third and added two more in the fourth on singles by Engle and Ava Wurzer.
