MOSES LAKE — Walla Walla Community College’s volleyball team closed out the regular season with a four-set victory over Big Bend here on Wednesday, Nov. 10.
The Warriors dropped the first set, 25-23, before winning the next three 25-16, 27-25, 25-18.
The victory leaves Walla Walla with an 18-6 overall record, 11-5 in Northwest Athletic Conference East play.
The Warriors now prepare for the NWAC Championship tournament, which begins this weekend. The top seed in the region hosts the two-day, double-elimination tournament.
The Elite 8 will be hosted by Pierce College in Tacoma on Nov. 19-21, also in a double-elimination format.
