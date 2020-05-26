The 2017 baseball season was an exciting one for the Walla Walla Community College Warriors.
WWCC won eight games by one run and posted two third-place finishes — in the Northwest Athletic Conference's Eastern Region and the NWAC Championships.
Former head coach Dave Meliah led Walla Walla to the Super Regional tournament in each of his first seven years on the job — including five championship game appearances — and won it in 2015.
"We had some really talented teams that I thought could win an NWAC championship," Meliah said.
Meliah, who shined as the Warriors' shortstop in 1996-97, admitted he was concerned prior to the 2017 campaign — due in part to his team's lack of experience.
"We had a lot of guys returning and a lot of freshmen coming in," Meliah said. "I had no idea what to expect. It wasn't a team that I thought would go the furthest (in the postseason). We had had two, three, or four teams more talented."
Meliah soon changed his tune "the more we worked in practice.
"Our guys responded to every challenge we put in front of them," Meliah said. "They didn't back down from anything. We had an amazing run."
The season started with a 1-0 victory over the Prairie Basball Academy. Another early-season highlight was a 4-3 edging of Tacoma.
"They are a hard-nosed team," Meliah said of PBA. "I tried to get them on the schedule every year. Beating Tacoma gave our guys a lot of confidence."
That confidence was shaken a bit after a doubleheader loss to Linn-Benton.
"It was an eye opener," Meliah said. "Sometimes you need to get beat to realize you're not as good as you think you are. It motivated our guys and we got better every week."
The initial indication of improvement came in a league-opening, 12-inning triumph over Big Bend.
"That set the tone for league," Meliah said.
And established traits such as "competing until the last out," to "win on grit," and displaying "mental fortitude," Meliah said.
"We were playing our best baseball at the end after learning lessons at the beginning of the year," Meliah said. "Our guys were emotional, but in a good way.
"We got the ball rolling and were able to finish off teams with sweeps," Meliah said.
The Warriors built momentum for the postseason in their final East double dips. They split with Spokane and swept defending NWAC champion Yakima Valley.
WWCC finished one game out of second place and two games out of first.
Next came the Super Regional. The Warriors grinded through the weekend and opposed host Bellevue with an NWAC Tournament berth at stake.
"They had the best offensive team I've ever seen," Meliah said. "They were stacked with talent."
Bellevue jumped out to a 7-0 lead after two innings.
"(Assistant coach) J.C. Biagi put together an amazing plan with our pitchers (after the slow start) and the guys honed in on it," Meliah said. "We scored one run in the third inning and three in the fourth.
"You could see the tables turn," Meliah said. "Our guys believed they could win the game.
The Warriors did, 12-9.
"It was one of my favorite games of all time," Meliah said. "Our guys never stopped believing."
WWCC's first NWAC tournament opponent was Linn-Benton.
"Our guys were motivated," Meliah said. "Our guys wanted to prove something."
Walla Walla trailed early, but rode the complete-game pitching of Jarrod Molnaa to victory over the Roadrunners.
"We proved to the other teams that we were for real," Meliah said. "They thought we were lucky to beat Bellevue."
Clark Streby followed Molnaa's gem with a route-going effort of his own against Eastern Region champion Columbia Basin.
"We went 2-and-2 against them in the regular season," Meliah said. "It was a good matchup."
Larry DeWitt provided a key blow in the game, Meliah said. He hit a two-run double down the right-field line, then advanced home on an error.
"We knew we had the game at that point," Meliah said. "It was a cool moment."
The season ended with losses to Lower Columbia and Everett. But Meliah did not think that should tarnish the excitement that proceeded it.
"Our guys were very scholastic," Meliah said. "A majority of them were excellent in the classroom. They enjoyed being around each other and expected the best from each other.
"They didn't care who got the accolades," Meliah said. "They just wanted to win. This supercedes talent. They were a unique group. They developed lifelong friendships. That's part of the reason we had such an amazing year."