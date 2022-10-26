SPOKANE — The 2022 season for the Walla Walla Community College women's soccer team ended in disappointing fashion with a 1-0 loss to Spokane on Wednesday, Oct. 26.
The Warriors did not record a shot in the 90-minute match, per statistics taken at the game site and forwarded to the NWAC office.
Spokane's Alexa Deatherage scored the only goal of the contest - an unassisted effort in the 69th minute.
Walla Walla keeper Lindsay Stapleton was credited with five saves on the afternoon.
The Warriors' campaign ended with winning records in both league and overall play. Walla Walla went 7-5-2 and 10-5-3, respectively.
