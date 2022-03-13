Walla Walla Community College's women's basketball team will oppose Shoreline on Saturday, March 19, in the opening round of the Northwest Athletic Conference tournament, the league office announced on its selection show Sunday afternoon.
The Warriors, who finished 13-3 in the Eastern Region and claimed the program's ninth undisputed league championship under coach Bobbi Hazeltine, will take a 20-5 record into the 8 p.m. contest — one of eight first-round games to be played on Saturday at Everett Community College.
"We were excited to get the No. 1 seed," Hazeltine said. " We worked hard for it all year. Winning the East is tough and we managed to do it, but it wasn't easy. We're excited to have the 8 p.m. draw."
Walla Walla and Shoreline met on Dec. 17 during an NWAC crossover tournament in the Dietrich Dome. Walla Walla, led by the 31 points of forward Brie Holecek and 24 of guard Kortney Trappett, prevailed 88-65 on its way to a 3-0 crossover performance.
"That was a long time ago," Hazeltine said. "Both teams are different so it's tough to measure based on that."
Holecek is averaging 17.6 points per game to lead the Warriors and Trappett is scoring 11.7 points per contest.
Trappett and Holecek lead WWCC rebounders with 6.4 and six rebounds per game, respectively.
Shoreline, which finished fourth in the NWAC's North Region and is making the program's first tournament appearance since 2004, finished league play 9-5 and is 15-10 overall.
Aloha Akaka, who was named NWAC Player of the Week on March 9 after tallying 51 points in two games, paces the Dolphins with a 16.5 points-per-game average and shoots 49 percent from the field. She has grabbed six rebounds each time out and is averaging 3.8 steals per game.
Kyla Miller is scoring 11.5 points per game for Shoreline. She is snaring 4.6 rebounds and dishing out 2.7 assists per outing.
"They are really athletic and it will be a challenge for us," Hazeltine said. "Two different styles.
"The draw wasn't great for us," Hazeltine said. "If we win, we'll probably play Clackamas. They are one of the best teams in the tournament.
"We will be ready. The girls are excited."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.