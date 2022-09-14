WENATCHEE — Walla Walla Community College's women's soccer team kept its winning ways afloat with a 4-0 victory over Wenatchee Valley in Northwest Athletic Conference Eastern Region action on Wednesday, Sept. 14.
The Warriors improved to 2-0 in league and 5-0-1 overall after posting their fourth straight shutout. Walla Walla has not allowed a goal since a 1-1 draw with Lower Columbia on Aug. 23.
Hailey Rogan tallied Walla Walla's first goal off an assist by Chowder Bailey.
"It was a header off a corner," Warrior coach Gabrielle Parks said.
Bailey set up WWCC's second goal of the match, the "first collegiate goal in three seasons" for Nasyra Gibson, Parks said.
Chloe Bafus picked up Walla Walla's third goal of the contest, a "nice little tap in from the near post," assisted by Bailey, Parks said.
Bailey ended the scoring with a rocket outside the 18-yard box that found the top right corner of the net. Spencer Seabaugh assisted on the play.
The Warriors host Columbia Basin on Saturday at noon.
