Walla Walla Community College's undefeated and once-tied women's soccer team got two goals from Chowder Bailey and single tallies from three other players on Monday, Aug. 29, during a 5-0 victory over South Puget Sound in Northwest Athletic Conference action at Warrior Field.
Walla Walla improved to 3-0-1 on the season after Monday's overwhelming conquest.
Bailey scored twice within the first 12 minutes of the contest. Spencer Seabaugh set her up in the sixth minute for the first goal of the match and Bailey drilled a penalty kick six minutes later.
Dylan DeLange scored Walla Walla's third goal of the day, off an assist by Bailey, three seconds into the 18th minute.
The Warriors scored twice after halftime. Reese Odell, assisted by Chloe Bafus, increased the WWCC lead to 4-0 in the 65th minute and Abby Williams provided the coup de gras at the 71-minute mark.
"We had four different goal scorers and three others involved in assists," Walla Walla coach Gabrielle Parks said. "So seven players total were directly responsible for goals. Huge team effort.
"It was a really complete game," Parks said. "We had a team goal to maintain a positive percentage of possession and surpassed that and more. Chowder, in three pre- season matches, has gotten seven goals and three assists. Insane."
The Warriors host Yakima Valley for their next NWAC counter on Sept. 10.
