Walla Walla Community College's Halle Romero scored a first-half goal, but Yakima's Emily Kohout tied it up in the 81st minute as the teams played to a 1-1 draw on the Warriors pitch on Wednesday, May 5.
Romero scored her unassisted goal in the 30th minute.
Walla Walla's Josey Gunter had two saves in goal on three Yaks shots on goal, while Yakima's Sophia Pixton had five saves on six shots on goal.
The Warriors outshot the Yaks, 19-9, in the match.
Walla Walla is next slated to play at North Idaho at noon on Saturday.