WENATCHEE — Walla Walla Community College's women's basketball team rode a big fourth quarter to a 66-52 victory over Green River at the Wenatchee Tournament here on Sunday, Nov. 21.
The Warriors played to Gators to a 29-all halftime tie, and ended the fourth quarter knotted at 44-all.
Walla Walla then outscored Green River 22-8 in the final quarter for the Warriors' first victory of the season.
Brie Holececk led WWCC with 18 points and 12 rebounds, with both Annagail Smith and McKenzie Long putting up 14 points and four boards.
Kortney Trappett dished seven assists to her Warrior teammates.
Walla Walla shot 53% in the fourth quarter, and finished 36% for the game, and scored 27 points on 22 Gator turnovers.
The Warriors next host their Classic at the Dietrich Dome, playing Mount Hood on Friday, Dec. 3 and Tacoma on Saturday, Dec. 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.