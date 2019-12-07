Sophomore guard Sailor Liefke scored a game-high 22 points Friday night as the Walla Walla Community College women's basketball team rallied from a seven-point halftime deficit to post a 62-56 victory over Mt. Hood during the opening session of the annual Warrior Classic at the Dietrich Dome.
The Warriors took a 6-1 record into a Saturday afternoon matchup with Tacoma, which beat Columbia Basin, 68-64, earlier on Friday.
"I'm happy with a 6-1 record," WWCC coach Bobbi Hazeltine said. "We've played a tough schedule. Mt. Hood is a good team. The fact that we are getting some wins is a good thing."
Walla Walla prospered at the offensive end of the floor in the opening quarter. The Warriors made 9-of-13 shots from the field while edging their way to a 21-18 lead after 10 minutes.
The second quarter, however, proved to be the antithesis of the first for the home team. WWCC managed just two field goals on 12 shots and went the last 8:32 of the period without a basket.
Mt. Hood, fueled by the 11 points of Mina Sete, shot 64 percent (7-of-11) in the quarter and went into intermission with a 36-29 advantage.
"In the second quarter, we turned it over a lot and shot the ball too quick," Hazeltine said.
Forward DeeAnn White kept the Warriors close with 13 points and Liefke added 10.
The pendulum and momentum swung back to Walla Walla in the second half. The Saints connected on only 6-of-22 field-goal attempts and scored just 20 points.
Liefke made 5-of-10 tries after halftime. But Hazeltine was quick to credit others for her team's second-half success.
"Sailor is a great defender and scorer," Hazeltine said. "She's smart and works hard.
"We talked at halftime that she needed some help," Hazeltine said. "Jessica (Cheney) and Dakota (Patchen) hit big 3s in the second half. DeeAnn and Gabby (Keefe) were keys for us off the bench.
"We did a better job of running our offense in the second half," Hazeltine said. "We did a better job on (Sete, who scored just two second-half points) and did a little better job rebounding."
WWCC 62, Mt. Hood 56
MT. HOOD (56) — Lyles 3-10 3-5 11, Parry 2-5 0-0 4, Rosales 1-2 2-3 4, Gwillim 3-5 0-2 6, Webber 3-8 2-4 8, Young 2-6 1-1 5, Dade 1-3 0-0 2, Higgins 1-1 0-0 3, Ramos 0-1 0-0 0, Sete 4-10 2-2 13. Totals 20-51 10-17 56.
WWCC (62) — Golenor 3-8 0-0 6, Cortes 1-5 1-2 3, Liefke 9-19 4-6 22, Cheney 2-7 0-0 5, Craner 2-4 0-0 4, McGreevy 0-0 0-0 0, Cristobal 0-2 0-0 0, Patchen 1-3 0-0 3, White 5-7 7-7 17, Keefe 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 24-56 12-15 62.
Mt. Hood;18;18;9;11;—;56
WWCC;21;8;16;17;—;62
3-point goals — Mt. Hood 6-19 (Sete 3-7, Lyles 2-4, Higgins 1-1, Parry 0-1, Rosales 0-1, Ramos 0-1, Webber 0-2, Young 0-2), WWCC 2-8 (Cheney 1-4, Patchen 1-2, Cortes 0-1, Liefke 0-1). Total fouls - Mt. Hood 19, WWCC 18. Fouled out - none. Technical fouls - none. Rebounds - Mt. Hood 31 (Gwillim 9), WWCC 27 (Golenor 8). Turnovers - Mt. Hood 12, WWCC 10. Assists - Mt. Hood 4 (Parry 3), WWCC 12 (Cheney 4).