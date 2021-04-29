The Walla Walla Community College women's soccer team and visiting Spokane played to a scoreless tie Wednesday afternoon, April 28, on the WWCC pitch.
Three weeks ago in Spokane, the Warriors and Sasquatch ended their first Northwest Athletic Conference Eastern Region encounter of the season tied at one goal apiece.
Walla Walla outshot Spokane, 8-5. Emmy Williams and Brielle Schneider led the Warriors with two shots each.
Callie Baker, Lyndsey Ellingsen, Paige Savage, and Mallory Hemenway all had one shot for WWCC.
The Sasquatch doubled the Warriors' corner-kick total. Spokane booted four to Walla Walla's two.
Warrior goalkeeper Josey Gunter was credited with five saves on the day. Sasquatch net minder Kiah Gary managed four saves.
Walla Walla's next match is Saturday, May 1, at Treasure Valley.