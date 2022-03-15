VANCOUVER, Wash. — The Northwest Athletic Conference Eastern Region champion Walla Walla Community College women's basketball team placed three athletes on the 2021-22 all-league team announced by the league office on Tuesday, March 15.
Sophomore Brie Holecek was named the East's Most Valuable Player, Kortney Trappett received first-team recognition, and Makayla DeBry was tabbed as a second-team pick.
Trappett also claimed the league's Defensive Player of the Year honor.
Walla Walla's Bobbi Hazeltine was spotlighted as Eastern Region Coach of the Year after leading the Warriors to an undisputed league championship — the ninth such title of her 23-year career. Walla Walla went 13-3 in league and 20-5 overall.
Holecek was second in the NWAC in scoring with a 17.6 points per game average.
Trappett averaged 11.6 points per game and nabbed a team-high 6.4 rebounds a contest.
DeBry was fifth in the conference in 3-point field goal efficiency (37.7 percent).
Trappett's efforts on the glass helped the Warriors achieve a No. 2 NWAC ranking in rebound margin per game (12.3) and No. 1 in the East (15.3).
Walla Walla plays Shoreline in the opening round of the NWAC Championships Saturday at 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.