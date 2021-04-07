Walla Walla Community College's women's basketball team defeated Spokane, 70-59, in its season opener on Tuesday, April 6, in the Dietrich Dome.
The Warriors opened up a 37-27 halftime lead to roll to the win.
The Sasquatch opened up an early six points early, WWCC coach Bobbi Hazeltine said in an email, before the Warriors responded to take the 10-point halftime lead.
Walla Walla was up by 19 in the fourth quarter, but Spokane hit some late 3-pointers to make the final score closer.
“It was nice to be back after 13 months of no basketball," Hazeltine said. "It was great to see people in the dome again. Decent crowd and good energy. It’s been awhile.”
Brie Holecek led WWCC with 19 points, including hitting all three 3-pointers she attempted.
Dakota Patchen added 13 for the Warriors.
Walla Walla freshmen Kortney Trappett had eight points off the bench, and Kameran Rodriguez added six points.
Walla Walla hit 22-of-55 field goals, and was 8-of-19 from 3-point range, and finished 8-of-22 from the free-throw line.
Lizzy Perry led Spokane with 18 points, the lone Sasquatch in double figures.
“We lost all five starters from last year (When the Warriors won the East Region with a 24-2 record), so this year is definitely a rebuilding year," Hazeltine said. "We have 10 freshmen, and it showed most of the night. We just need game experience and we will be fine.
“We have a lot of work to do, but it was a good start last night," she said. "We are all just happy to be playing.”
The Warriors next go to Big Bend on Friday, April 9.