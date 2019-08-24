TUKWILA, Wash. — Caitlin Crist scored twice, goalie Josey Gunter denied all three Edmonds shots on goal, and the Walla Walla Community College women collected their second straight win to open this soccer season with a 2-0 victory here on Friday at the Starfire Sports Complex in Northwest Athletic Conference Friendlies.
Jade Higley fed Crist for her first goal in the 40th minute, and three minutes later, the Warriors doubled their lead shortly before halftime off an assist from Taylen Wohl.
The Warriors (2-0 record) would continue harassing the Edmonds net all day, finishing with 18 shots on goal — six times as many as the Tritons.
WWCC has already opened its season with a 4-1 victory over Portland here on Thursday.
The Warriors next will host weekend action with Pierce this coming Friday, starting at noon, and then Rogue on Saturday.