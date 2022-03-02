Northwest Athletic Conference Eastern Region-leading Walla Walla Community College bounced to an early 13-0 lead and dribbled its way to a 68-47 victory over Big Bend in women’s collegiate basketball action Wednesday night, March 2, in the Dietrich Dome.
The Warriors improved to 12-2 in league play and 19-4 overall with Wednesday’s win.
The triumph, coupled with Blue Mountain’s 64-51 upset of second-place Spokane, clinched a tie for the league championship.
Blue Mountain is now 5-9 and 13-10.
“That’s the best start we’ve had all year,” WWCC coach Bobbi Hazeltine said. “We were locked in. We had a solid game plan. We were focused and came out on fire.”
Brie Holecek led a trio of WWCC ballers in double figures with 18 points, 13 of which she collected in a first half in which Walla Walla led 20-5 after one quarter and 38-21 at halftime.
“Brie had a really good first half,” Hazeltine said.
The Warriors outrebounded the Vikings in half one 25-9 and forced nine turnovers.
Miaja Mills recorded a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds for WWCC. Makayla DeBry contributed 12 tallies for the Black and Gold.
“Miaja played really well,” Hazeltine said. “She attacked the basket better than she has been. She defended well and ran well.”
Walla Walla ended the night with a 47-24 advantage on the glass, dished out 20 assists, and limited the Vikings to 33 percent efficiency from the field (16-of-49).
The Warriors host Blue Mountain Saturday at 2 p.m. for Sophomore Day.
“All have contributed,” Hazeltine said of Holecek, DeBry, Mills, Kortney Trappett, Alexis Russell, Annagail Smith, and Emma Scudder. “It would be nice to go out with a win.”
