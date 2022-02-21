Walla Walla Community College's women's basketball team improved to 10-2 in the Northwest Athletic Conference East with a 69-44 victory over Treasure Valley in the Dietrich Dome on Monday, Feb. 21.
The win improves the Warriors' overall record to 17-4, and they remain first in the NWAC East.
The Chukars led WWCC 14-12 after the opening quarter before the Warriors took a 31-26 halftime lead.
In the third quarter, Walla Walla outscored Treasure Valley 18-4 and cruised to the win.
Brie Holececk led the Warriors with 16 points, and also grabbed 10 rebounds, with Kortney Trappett and Miaja Mills each scoring 14 points. Mills also nabbed a team-high 11 boards.
Walla Walla also made 13 of 15 free throws.
Maunayia Harrigfeld was the lone Chukar in double figures with 14 points, and led her team with nine rebounds.
The Warriors next go to Blue Mountain on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.