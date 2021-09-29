Walla Walla Community College's women's soccer team scored twice in each half to hand Treasure Valley a 4-0 NWAC East Region defeat on the Warriors pitch on Wednesday, Sept. 29.
Citali Perez scored both of WWCC's first-half goals, off assists from Emmy Williams and Paige Savage, respectively.
In the second half, Hailey Rogan took a Brielle Schneider feed to score in the 68th minute, and Williams rounded out the scoring off Schneider's assist in the 84th minute.
The Warriors outshot the Chukars, 21-5, and had four corner kicks to Treasure Valley's zero.
Walla Walla next goes to North Idaho at noon on Saturday.
